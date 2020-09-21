e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Seoul schools resume in-person classes as South Korea coronavirus cases dip

Seoul schools resume in-person classes as South Korea coronavirus cases dip

Students returned to schools under a hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes to limit the number of people at schools at any given time. Students will attend in-person classes once or twice a week.

world Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:51 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Seoul, South Korea
High school students prepare for a class amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic at a high school in Seoul, South Korea.
High school students prepare for a class amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic at a high school in Seoul, South Korea.(Reuters)
         

Schools in the South Korean capital Seoul and nearby areas resumed in-person classes for the first time in almost a month on Monday after daily coronavirus cases dropped to the lowest levels since mid-August.

Students returned to schools under a hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes to limit the number of people at schools at any given time. Students will attend in-person classes once or twice a week.

South Korea managed to contain the virus and avoid a full lockdown earlier this year, but infections at a church and political rally in August sparked the country’s largest outbreak forcing authorities to impose social distancing curbs. Many schools closed on Aug. 26, though high school seniors facing a key test were allowed to continue in-person classes.

Authorities on Sunday, meanwhile, extended phase 2 social distancing for a week until Sept. 27, which limits indoor gatherings to below 50 and outdoor to less than 100.

They said they would impose stricter restrictions on Sept. 28, ahead of the three-day Chuseok holiday when people traditionally reunite with families.

“We are not at a stage to let our guard down yet,” health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho told a briefing.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 70 new cases as of midnight Sunday, the lowest daily increase since the middle of August.

The latest outbreak peaked at more than 440 new cases at the end of August, and despite the steady decline officials say they fear the upcoming holiday may lead to another spike.

Yoon urged residents to hold online visits during the holiday, and said the government is arranging for proxy services for some of the Chuseok traditions, including tidying around ancestors’ graves.

Overall South Korea has reported 23,045 coronavirus cases with 385 deaths.

tags
top news
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In