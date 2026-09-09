...
...
Next Story

9/11: A fourth plane was headed for Washington, until 40 people stopped it

Two of the hijacked planes struck the Twin Towers in New York and a third crashed into the Pentagon.

Updated on: Sep 9, 2026, 16:12:12 IST
By Krithika Iyer
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial passenger aircraft across the US, turning them into weapons in a meticulously planned assault.

The hijackers drove the aircraft into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Shutterstock)
The hijackers drove the aircraft into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Shutterstock)

Two of the hijacked planes struck the Twin Towers in New York and a third crashed into the Pentagon.

When the fourth flight – San Francisco-bound United Airlines Flight 93 – lifted off from Newark, New Jersey, at 8.42 am, the three hijacked planes were already in the air, closing in on their targets. The three crashes had set off harried security checks across the country.

The 40-minute delay that changed everything

Deep Dive

What role did the 40-minute delay play in the events of Flight 93 during 9/11?

The 40-minute delay in Flight 93's departure allowed passengers to learn about the earlier attacks, which motivated them to take action against the hijackers.

Why did passengers on Flight 93 decide to storm the cockpit?

Passengers shifted from fear to action upon realizing they were being taken hostage and knew they would die unless they intervened, leading them to vote to confront the hijackers.

How did the actions of Flight 93's passengers impact the overall 9/11 attacks?

The courageous actions of Flight 93's passengers prevented the hijackers from reaching their intended target, potentially saving countless lives and altering the course of the day's events.
Powered ByAsk HT

According to the 9/11 Commission report, Flight 93's departure was delayed by around 25 to 40 minutes due to congestion at Newark. This delay would end up playing a crucial role in how the day's events unfolded.

Four hijackers were on board. They did not seize control of the aircraft until nearly 45 minutes — long enough for passengers and crew members to receive calls from their families and relatives about the World Trade Center attacks. By the time they did take over the aircraft, everyone on board knew the plane was being turned into a suicide weapon. This is what set it apart from the first three jets.

Flight 93's departure was delayed by around 25 to 40 minutes due to congestion at Newark.

Also Read | How a van bomb nearly brought down the Twin Towers

CeeCee Lyles, a flight attendant aboard Flight 93 and a former police officer, left a voicemail for her husband, Lorne. “They’ve hijacked the plane. I’m trying to be calm. We’ve turned around and I’ve heard that there’s planes that have flown into the World Trade Center,” she was quoted as saying by the channel.

“I hope to be able to see your face again, baby. I love you, bye”.

Smoke rises from the World Trade Center on 9/11, 2001. Getty Images

From fear to defiance

Forty-six minutes into the flight, the terrorists stormed the cockpit. They forced the pilots out, seized the controls, and banked the plane east, towards Washington.

Investigators claimed the target was almost certainly the US Capitol or the White House – the hijackers wanted to strike the heart of the US government.

Knowing they faced certain death, the passengers moved from fear to action – taking a vote in the cabin on whether to storm the hijackers, according to the 9/11 Commission Report.

Also Read | How the Unity of 9/11 Sowed the Seeds of America’s Deep Political Division

One Todd Beamer rallied those around him with four words that would become legend: "Let's roll". The crowd then moved towards the cockpit.

Storming the cockpit

The cockpit voice recorder relayed the crowd using a food cart as a battering ram to break through the cockpit door. Inside, a hijacker fought to stop them, rolling the plane side to side and pitching the nose up and down.

Despite the turbulence, the passengers fought on, determined to keep the plane from reaching its target. Sensing defeat, the hijackers drove the aircraft into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania – 20 minutes from Washington.

A view of the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

The cost of courage

Witnesses in Shanksville claimed they saw the aircraft roll erratically, flip upside down, and nosedive at over 500mph before slamming into an empty strip mine at 10.03am.

All 33 passengers and seven crew members perished. But their revolt stopped the plane from reaching its target, saved countless lives and shielded the US from another crippling blow.

Also Read | Trump makes 9/11 about himself, again

Today, that empty strip mine is home to the Flight 93 National Memorial – a lasting tribute to the passengers and crew whose final act of courage became one of the defining stories of heroism to emerge from 9/11.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krithika Iyer

Krithika Iyer is a Senior Content Producer with the Explainer Desk at Hindustan Times, bringing a deep passion for rigorous, accessible journalism to every story. With a strong drive for breaking down complex topics, Krithika focuses on clear narratives that answer the critical questions of why stories matter and what happens next. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked with the Reuters Dotcom team, navigating fast-paced global news environments with precision and speed, mainly covering US legal news. Krithika holds a Master's degree from the University of Westminster, combining rigorous academic grounding with international newsroom experience. Deeply curious and endlessly adaptable, Krithika loves exploring new beats and learning continuously, believing that growth comes from trying one's hand at everything. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader who also enjoys experimenting with cooking and expressing creativity through art as a way to unwind. Bringing curiosity, sharp editorial insight, and a commitment to clarity, Krithika continues to shape compelling digital narratives that resonate with audiences across platforms.

Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Home/World News/9/11: A fourth plane was headed for Washington, until 40 people stopped it
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks