Series of explosions in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, Taliban officials among dead

A series of three explosions killed at least three, including Taliban officials, and injured around 20 in Afghanistan's Jalalabad on Saturday, reports said. The explosion that took place in the capital of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province was targeted at Taliban vehicles. Local officials in Nangarhar told Tolo News that the roadside bomb exploded when a Taliban ranger struck it.

Reports said two Taliban officials were among the dead while the injured comprised mostly civilians. On Saturday, a sticky bomb exploded in Kabul, wounding two people. The target of the Kabul bomb is not yet clear, but the Jalalabad landmine blast was targeted at the Taliban officials. No one has yet taken the responsibility for the Jalalabad attack.

Jalalabad is the fifth-largest city of Afghanistan which is about 80 miles from Kabul.

The explosion comes at a time when Afghanistan is at the centrestage of the world's attention after the Taliban took over the country in an unexpected coup on August 15. Since then, there have been several attacks in the country, including an operation conducted by teh United States, which the US has recently regretted.

The Pentagon said on Friday that its drone strike on August 29 was targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber but many civilians were killed. In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the drone strike had killed a Mr Ahmadi who worked for a non-profit called Nutrition and Education International. "We now know that there was no connection between Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan, that his activities on that day were completely harmless and not at all related to the imminent threat we believed we faced," Austin said in the statement.

