Home / World News / Serum Institute appeals to Biden to lift embargo on raw material exports
world news

Serum Institute appeals to Biden to lift embargo on raw material exports

"Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up," SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 02:46 PM IST
SII is making the AstraZeneca shot for the world and will soon start producing the Novavax vaccine.(Bloomberg)

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, on Friday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to lift an embargo on U.S. exports of raw materials that is hurting its production of Covid-19 shots.

"Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up," SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

SII is making the AstraZeneca shot for the world and will soon start producing the Novavax vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP