e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Seven held after British army boards threatened oil tanker in English Channel

Seven held after British army boards threatened oil tanker in English Channel

The alert had been raised for the welfare of the crew of the Nave Andromeda tanker around 1000 GMT after they were forced to retreat to a safe area.

world Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 09:16 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
The ship was around six miles off the Isle of Wight on England’s south coast, police added.
The ship was around six miles off the Isle of Wight on England’s south coast, police added.(via AP)
         

British soldiers on Sunday boarded an oil tanker off England’s south coast and detained seven suspects, the defence ministry said, after the crew were forced to take shelter from stowaways who threatened them.

The alert had been raised for the welfare of the crew of the Nave Andromeda tanker around 1000 GMT after they were forced to retreat to a safe area.

“In response to a police request, the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary authorised Armed Forces personnel to board a ship in the English Channel... that was subject to suspected hijacking,” the Ministry of Defence posted on Twitter.

“Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained,” the ministry said, adding that the crew were “safe and well”.

Stowaways “had made verbal threats towards the crew” but “no-one has been reported injured”, police in the southern county of Hampshire said earlier, adding that they had imposed a three-mile (five kilometres) exclusion zone around the tanker.

The ship was around six miles off the Isle of Wight on England’s south coast, police added.

Britain’s coastguard and border protection agencies were called in to help defuse the incident.

A coastguard spokesman said two helicopters had been sent to support the police.

Law firm Tatham & Co., which represents the ship’s owners, told the BBC that the incident was “100 percent not a hijacking”.

Rather, the stowaways resisted being locked in a cabin after being discovered, the lawyers added.

A source close to the shipping company also told the BBC that crew had been aware of stowaways on board for some time, but that they had turned violent as the vessel approached Britain.

The crew then retreated to the ship’s secure citadel, where attackers are unable to enter, added the source.

The boat left Nigeria last week carrying 42,000 tonnes of crude oil and was due to dock in Southampton earlier Sunday.

tags
top news
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 45,148; 480 deaths in last 24 hours
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 45,148; 480 deaths in last 24 hours
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
US welcomes India’s rise as a leading regional and global power
US welcomes India’s rise as a leading regional and global power
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In