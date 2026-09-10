At least 20 killed, five missing after cargo ship catches fire at Chinese port

At least 20 people have died, while five remain missing after a cargo ship caught fire while docked in a Chinese port, state media reported on Thursday.

At least 20 people died after a cargo ship reportedly caught fire in a Chinese port. (Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters))

The incident occurred aboard a foreign cargo vessel undergoing maintenance work at a shipyard in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, Xinhua news agency reported.

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What happened?

The fire broke out at around 11 am on Thursday and was extinguished by 2:30 pm (local time).

A total of 42 people were aboard, and 12 of them were safely evacuated.

Five were injured and taken to the hospital, and they were in stable condition, AP reported, citing Xinhua.

(with inputs from agencies)