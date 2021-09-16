Several rockets fell in Kabul, might have hit power plant: Reports

Several rockets hit the Kabul neighbourhood on Thursday evening at around 9pm, local media reported, sharing a video of the unconfirmed rocket attack. Reports said the incident took place near a power plant in Khair Khana which is a residential suburb in the northwest of Kabul. The casualty of the attack was not immediately known. Several Afghan media shared a video of the claimed attack.

Aamaj News, which reported the attack said there was no immediate casualty but properties of the local residents were left damage because of the attack.

The purported attack comes days after the Taliban announced their interim cabinet and the situation in the country is far from being stabilised. Last month, while the United States was withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, a blast took place in the vicinity of the Kabul airport killing over 160 people including US soldiers. Following this, the United States conducted two strikes in Afghanistan and the last was in Kabul.

The Taliban have reiterated that they will ensure Afghanistan soil is not used for any terror activities, though US defence officials said al Qaeda has already started its movement in Afghanistan and a report says that US security experts estimate that the terrorist organisation will take a maximum of one to two years to become capable of striking an attack in the US from Afghanistan.

On Thursday, the Taliban reportedly seizes a truck loaded with arms and ammunition heading to Pakistan amid reports claiming that weapons left by the US forces in Afghanistan are being smuggled into Pakistan.

(With agency inputs)

