Severe storm turns Vegas Strip into a ‘river,’ over 2 missing amid flash floods

Las Vegas, known for its glitz and glamour, was hit by lightning strikes and heavy rainfall, turning the iconic Strip into a waterway and causing havoc on Wednesday. The deluge resulted in multiple individuals being swept away in flash floods and caused damage to buildings.

Severe storms and flash-flood warnings hit Las Vegas, causing flooding and damage on the Strip.(X/WeatherNation)

Police reported numerous distress calls on Thursday morning, with people swept away by the surging floodwaters. Amidst these incidents, a man near Flamingo Wash stream couldn't be rescued, while two others near Route 15 had been affected. One had been saved, yet a woman remained missing.

Tropical storm Hilary's recent assault on the region, causing flooding in California and leaving destruction across Mexico's Pacific coast, had already disrupted the area.

"I talked with a man who witnessed it. He tells me he helped firefighters rescue one friend, but more are missing," shared Mike Allen, a reporter at the scene on X, formerly Twitter "Police confirm that not everyone was saved." One user took to X and wrote, “Another storm causes flash floods on the Vegas Strip. Leaks reported in several businesses on or just off LV Blvd.” “The Strip was no match for a heavy downpour that moved through Vegas last night.,” wrote another.

Severe thunderstorms and flash-flood warnings were issued earlier by the National Weather Service (NWS) station in Las Vegas, attributing the downpour to the remnants of tropical depression Harold. These conditions were predicted to persist through Thursday and Friday, potentially leading to further flooding.

Videos circulating on social media reveal ankle-high water rushing down the Strip's roads, with cautious cars navigating the submerged streets. Harrah's Las Vegas hotel and casino was not spared, displaying fallen ceiling sections and water trickling onto drenched floors.

This incident isn't the first time Las Vegas casinos have been hit by rain-related damage. In 2022, a similar event led to water seeping through ceilings in casinos like Planet Hollywood and Caesars Palace, soaking gambling tables and causing disruptions.