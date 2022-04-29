Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Shanghai loosens lockdown norms as Covid eases, over 12 million can leave homes
world news

Shanghai loosens lockdown norms as Covid eases, over 12 million can leave homes

Covid-19 China: Shanghai had put the entire city into a strict lockdown at the beginning of the month.
A courier in a protective suit makes deliveries to a residential compound amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 10:17 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The authorities in Shanghai said on Friday the city’s 12.38 million residents, almost half the population of China's financial hub, can now leave their homes as they are now in lower-risk areas.

Battling China's biggest-ever coronavirus outbreak, Shanghai had put the entire city into lockdown at the beginning of the month. Some of the restrictions on residential areas have been loosened where there has been no fresh case in two weeks.

By April 28, the number of people unable to leave home has been reduced by 6.6 million, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai's health commission, adding the number of people in sealed and controlled zones has clearly fallen.

According to a Reuters report, Shanghai classifies each housing unit according to three levels of risk, designating those that have not seen a Covid-19 positive case for 14 days as "prevention zones", allowing residents to go out for "appropriate" activities.

Another 5.93 million medium-risk residents are now allowed, in principle, to leave their apartments but are still confined to their compounds.

RELATED STORIES

The government said 52 people died of the virus on April 28, up from 47 a day earlier. Their average age was 84.

The city reported 9,545 new asymptomatic cases on Thursday, up from 9,330 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases also surging to 5,487, from 1,292 the previous day.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
shanghai covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP