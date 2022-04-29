Shanghai loosens lockdown norms as Covid eases, over 12 million can leave homes
- Covid-19 China: Shanghai had put the entire city into a strict lockdown at the beginning of the month.
The authorities in Shanghai said on Friday the city’s 12.38 million residents, almost half the population of China's financial hub, can now leave their homes as they are now in lower-risk areas.
Battling China's biggest-ever coronavirus outbreak, Shanghai had put the entire city into lockdown at the beginning of the month. Some of the restrictions on residential areas have been loosened where there has been no fresh case in two weeks.
By April 28, the number of people unable to leave home has been reduced by 6.6 million, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai's health commission, adding the number of people in sealed and controlled zones has clearly fallen.
According to a Reuters report, Shanghai classifies each housing unit according to three levels of risk, designating those that have not seen a Covid-19 positive case for 14 days as "prevention zones", allowing residents to go out for "appropriate" activities.
Another 5.93 million medium-risk residents are now allowed, in principle, to leave their apartments but are still confined to their compounds.
The government said 52 people died of the virus on April 28, up from 47 a day earlier. Their average age was 84.
The city reported 9,545 new asymptomatic cases on Thursday, up from 9,330 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases also surging to 5,487, from 1,292 the previous day.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
US continues its engagement with India over Ukraine war, says White House
The United States said that it is engaging with India over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, adding that the talks will continue in next month's Quad summit in Japan. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US and India have held multiple talks over ways to support Ukranians during the war, including discussions on sanctions and assistance, news agency PTI reported. The meeting coincides with US President Joe Biden's visit to Tokyo.
-
Dell founder's intriguing '1/137...' takeover post gets Elon Musk response
Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell triggered an internet frenzy on Friday with his tweet on Elon Musk's Twitter buyout. “Here are the similarities and differences between @elonmusk take private of @Twitter and our @Dell take private in 2013 and @EMC take private in 2016. 1/137," Dell tweeted. After merger, the company is now known as Dell Technologies. Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."
-
British Virgin Islands officials charged in drug conspiracy
The premier of the British Virgin Islands and the director of the Caribbean territory's ports were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South Florida, federal officials said. Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie and Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard were arrested by US Drug Enforcement Administration agents at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport and charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to launder money, according to a criminal complaint.
-
Revived by US for Ukraine, 'Lend Lease' act explained. It helped defeat Hitler
Intending to easily export military equipment to Ukraine, which has entered its third month of conflict, the United States Congress has revived the "Lend-Lease” act that helped defeat German dictator Adolf Hitler during the Second World War. A report by news agency Reuters said that the US Congress passed the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022" by 417 to 10 on Thursday, three weeks after it sailed through the Senate with unanimous support.
-
Elon Musk sells 4.4 million Tesla shares worth $3.99 billion
Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has reportedly sold 4.1 million of its shares worth $3.68 billion. The findings were reported by Bloomberg, citing Form 4 filings. The report said a fifth filing is expected that could increase the total number of shares further. “Form 4 has been split into five filings to cover all 138 individual transactions that occurred on two consecutive transaction dates,” it said.
