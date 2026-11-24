As former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina plans her return for December 16, Dhaka has stated that the only way the Awami League chief will be allowed to return is through an extradition from India.

Sheikh Hasina, 79, has lived in India since her government was ousted in a student-led uprising in August 2024 (Reuters) more less

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Speaking at Prothom Alo, Bangladeshi foreign affairs state minister Humaiun Kobir said Hasina’s wish to return next month "is different from reality."

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"If she is to return, she will have to come as a prisoner, wearing handcuffs," he told reporters after a briefing at the ministry of foreign affairs.

Deep Dive Why does Sheikh Hasina want to return to Bangladesh on December 16? December 16 is Bangladesh’s Victory Day, marking the end of the 1971 Liberation War. Hasina has said she wants her return to coincide with the national holiday. Can Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh as an ordinary passenger? Bangladeshi officials say she cannot return as an ordinary traveller. They say she must be extradited from India and would be arrested, with one official saying she would return in handcuffs or under strict surveillance. What is the status of Bangladesh’s request to extradite Sheikh Hasina from India? Bangladesh has sought Hasina’s extradition under a bilateral treaty. India has said the request is being examined through a legal process.

Bangladeshi prime minister Tarique Rahman's adviser on information and broadcasting, Zahed Ur Rahman, also stated that there will be no discussion with Sheikh Hasina about bringing the ousted leader back to the country.

The adviser added that if Hasina wishes to return to Bangladesh, it will only be done after a discussion with India about her extradition.

“Whether Sheikh Hasina will come or not is not a matter to be discussed with her. The discussion will be with India. A serious criminal is in India along with her associates. She has been convicted. So, whether she will come or not, whether she will travel on Biman Bangladesh Airlines or their aircraft, or come on foot, and how she will be handed over—these matters will be discussed with India," he was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Daily Star, Dhaka's second state minister for foreign affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, also stated that Hasina will be arrested if she entered any of Bangladesh's diplomatic missions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Daily Star, Dhaka's second state minister for foreign affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, also stated that Hasina will be arrested if she entered any of Bangladesh's diplomatic missions. {{/usCountry}}

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“Any of our 84 missions abroad is considered Bangladeshi territory. Wherever she goes, she will be arrested,” she said during a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

“Hasina is a convicted person who has been sentenced. There are multiple allegations of human rights violations against her, and she has been convicted. The position of the Bangladesh government and the country’s laws regarding any other convicted person who has fled abroad will apply equally to Sheikh Hasina,” she added further.

Meanwhile, local reports added that several exiled Awami League leaders and aides have rallied behind Hasina's return, while scouting possible border entry routes from India.

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As per a Daily Star report dated November 22, four senior leaders of the Awami League, who are based in India, visited the Petrapole border crossing in West Bengal, reportedly to explore possible routes for deposed Hasina’s return.

The Petrapole border is the Indian side of the Benapole-Petrapole Border crossing between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Hasina eyes Victory Day return

These remarks from Bangladeshi officials and leaders come after Sheikh Hasina stated that she wishes to return to Dhaka after two years in exile.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina looks to return to Dhaka on Dec 16: Why the day matters to Bangladesh

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The leader, who was ousted after a series of student-led protests in 2024, has been living in India since. During her exile, Hasina was also tried in absentia and sentenced to death in November 2025 by a tribunal court which found her guilty of committing crimes against humanity during the crackdown on protestors during the 2024 July uprising.

In a statement provided to news agency Reuters, a spokesperson for Hasina stated that the Awami League chief wishes to return on December 16 and has called for a state aircraft for her return,