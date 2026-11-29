Bangladesh has stepped up security across several districts amid growing political unrest over ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return on December 16. Fresh incidents of arson, crude bomb blasts and clashes have been reported across the country, while her hometown Gopalganj has announced market closures and suspended bus services amid fears of further violence.

Sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the 2024 protest crackdown, Sheikh Hasina says she intends to return on Bangladesh’s Victory Day, December 16. (AFP) more less

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Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia for the 2024 deadly crackdown on student protesters, has said she intends to return to Bangladesh on the anniversary of its 1971 victory over Pakistan.

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Authorities have deployed 120 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel across seven districts, according to state-run BSS news agency, cited by PTI. A platoon usually consists of around 30 to 40 personnel. Gopalganj alone has 56 platoons deployed.

The deployment covers Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Gopalganj, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. The BGB headquarters is also monitoring live footage from drones, body-worn cameras and other surveillance equipment to coordinate operations.

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Gopalganj faces restrictions, residents fear violence

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{{^usCountry}} Gopalganj, Hasina's hometown and political stronghold, has witnessed heightened tensions since she announced plans to return. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gopalganj, Hasina's hometown and political stronghold, has witnessed heightened tensions since she announced plans to return. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents told AFP they were facing security restrictions and political violence because of their association with Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years before fleeing to India on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising.

Mobile banking services have been suspended, direct train services to Dhaka halted and some police stations rendered non-functional, AFP reported.

Grameen Bank, founded by former interim leader Muhammad Yunus, said more than 100 of its branches had been targeted in arson attacks this month.

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At a branch in Gopalganj, shattered glass, burnt records and damaged furniture remained scattered across the building. A security guard told AFP that attackers had said they were seeking revenge over Yunus's order to demolish the house of Bangladesh's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina's father.

Activists of the banned Awami League party hold a torchlight procession in Gopalganj on November 28.

Lockdown in place, markets to remain shut, bus services suspended

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The banned Awami League earlier announced a lockdown for November 29 and 30. Torch processions and public announcements were held across Gopalganj on Saturday night in support of the programme, The Daily Star reported.

The Gopalganj Market Committee will keep shops closed for two days, citing fears of violence and looting. Bus services between Dhaka and Gopalganj have also been suspended since Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh parties to hold rallies amid debate over Awami League's future, Hasina's plans to return: report

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"We have decided to suspend bus services for the next two days over fears of violence. We are concerned that buses could come under attack or be involved in accidents at any time. Considering these risks, we have suspended services since this afternoon," Milon Sheikh, manager of Star Express in Kotalipara, told The Daily Star on Saturday.

Market committee member Md Sabur Molla said the decision was taken over security concerns surrounding the Awami League's programme.

Homes of former Awami League lawmakers torched

In Netrokona, the village home of Awami League central organising secretary and former lawmaker Ahmad Hossain was set on fire on Saturday night following an attack on a Jubo Dal leader, The Daily Star reported.

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According to police, some Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League activists had attempted to take out a procession around 8pm. They fled after spotting a police patrol and later attacked Jubo Dal leader Rana at Putika Bazar.

Purbadhala police station officer-in-charge Md Abdullah Al Mamun said an agitated crowd subsequently set fire to the house of Jubo League leader Rafiq, who was accused of involvement in the attack. The crowd later torched Ahmad Hossain's house, damaging five to six houses.

Ahmad Hossain's nephew Mizanur Rahman alleged that BNP leaders and activists were behind the attack. Purbadhala Upazila BNP convener Abu Taher Talukder denied knowing who was involved.

ALSO READ | Sheikh Hasina firm on Bangladesh return in December even ‘if death is the price’

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In Sylhet, the house of former Awami League lawmaker Habibur Rahman Habib was vandalised and set on fire on Saturday evening, Prothom Alo reported.

Habib's relatives alleged that around 150 to 200 people arrived at the house at about 6pm, damaged the drawing room and set fire to the front section. Several motorcycles were also set ablaze during a subsequent chase and counter-chase between the attackers and locals.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel stand guard during a torchlight procession by the banned Awami League party in Gopalganj on November 28.

Crude bombs, arson attacks reported

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Authorities have blamed Awami League supporters for recent flash processions, crude bomb blasts and arson attacks. The party's supporters staged at least 72 flash processions and carried out more than 100 Molotov cocktail attacks nationwide in recent weeks, AFP reported.

In Dhaka, crude bombs exploded in Uttara and Kurmitola on Saturday night, The Daily Star reported. Uttara West police station officer-in-charge Khalid Monsur said a bomb exploded outside Uttara North Tower around 8.30pm. Another blast was reported outside Kurmitola Bus Stand at 8.05pm, according to Cantonment police station officer-in-charge Gias Uddin. Police are trying to identify those responsible.

Two vehicles were also set on fire in separate incidents in Mohammadpur and Mirpur, Prothom Alo reported. A non-functional vehicle parked outside a workshop of the Special Security and Protection Battalion in Mohammadpur was set ablaze around 4.30am on Saturday. Its seats were damaged, police said.

Later in the evening, a moving bus belonging to Itihash Paribahan was set on fire outside the Mirpur-10 Fire Service office. No casualties were reported in either incident. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved.

Three parked buses were also torched in Savar and Ashulia late Friday night. Earlier, two other buses were set on fire in Pallabi and Badda in Dhaka on Thursday night, Prothom Alo reported.

BNP, Jamaat and NCP plan December rallies

Political parties in Bangladesh are preparing rallies and meetings in December amid tensions over Hasina's proposed return, PTI reported, citing local media.

The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have said they will remain active on the streets to oppose any attempt to revive the activities of Hasina's Awami League, which has been barred from political activities.

The BNP has called a major rally at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on December 1. Prime Minister and BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to announce the party's month-long programme at the event.

Rahman met senior NCP leaders on November 23 and is expected to hold talks with Jamaat and other parties in the 11-party alliance, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

The NCP has announced a 39-day programme of rallies and meetings until December 31, covering 64 districts and 13 metropolitan areas. Party convener Nahid Islam on Saturday said the NCP was seeking a long-term government roadmap to implement the referendum verdict and address the future of the Awami League and Bangladesh's relations with India, as per the Dhaka Tribune.

NCP joint convener Ariful Islam Adeeb said the party would demand the trial of the Awami League as a criminal organisation, implementation of Hasina's death sentence, and Bangladesh's fair share under the Ganges water-sharing treaty.

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a separate 40-day programme of rallies and meetings across the country in December. Its secretary general, Mia Golam Parwar, said the party wanted to participate in any proposed dialogue with the prime minister alongside its partners in the 11-party alliance.