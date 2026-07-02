Ship runs aground in Strait of Hormuz while using unapproved route in Iran: Report

A ship ran aground in the Strait of Hormuz while using a route not approved by Iran, state television in Tehran reported Wednesday. The vessel was identified as a foreign container ship, with no other details.

The television report came as US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, were in Doha, Qatar, for talks seeking a permanent end to the war. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

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The report appeared aimed at underlining Tehran's claims to control the strait, which the world has long considered an international waterway. A fifth of all oil and natural gas passed through it in peacetime.

Since the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb 28, Iran has used its ability to choke off the waterway as a key source of leverage, disrupting global markets for energy and other critical goods.

The television report came as US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, were in Doha, Qatar, for talks seeking a permanent end to the war. Iran's top negotiator, Kazem Gharibabadi, travelled to Qatar with a team as well.

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{{^usCountry}} Technical talks between diplomats began Wednesday in Qatar, said two regional officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door discussions. Negotiators aim to nail down specifics to pave the way for top leaders to seal an agreement, though differences over the strait and Lebanon loom large. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Technical talks between diplomats began Wednesday in Qatar, said two regional officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door discussions. Negotiators aim to nail down specifics to pave the way for top leaders to seal an agreement, though differences over the strait and Lebanon loom large. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran and the United States agreed as part of an interim deal to allow ships to pass without paying charges for 60 days. But Tehran insisted it must control the routes of the vessels and later charge fees for passage, upending decades of practice in the waterway.

The US and many Gulf Arab states say they won't agree to the charges. An effort by Oman and a UN agency to launch a new route near Oman's shore sparked attacks across the Mideast last weekend, highlighting the tensions.

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Iranian state TV on Wednesday said the ship "ran aground with its cargo because of shallow waters along the route it had chosen and was unable to continue sailing". It said shippers needed to follow the instructions of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the strait.

The Guard's navy has repeatedly warned that "any entry or exit through routes other than the Route of Authority' in the Persian Gulf could lead to irreparable incidents".

The report did not mention the two ships Iran attacked in recent days for daring to head out through the strait without Tehran's permission, including one carrying crude oil from Qatar.

Witkoff and Kushner met Wednesday with Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and its foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, according to a statement by the Qatari government.

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Discussions included details related to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, US Vice President JD Vance told reporters in the United States.

"Obviously, we're worried about the nuclear issue," Vance said. "We're going to start talking about that."

Sheikh Mohammed also met with Gharibabadi and other Iranian officials, with Pakistani mediators also on hand.

Gharibabadi said the Iranian delegation had no direct talks with the American side, and its talks with mediators dealt with Lebanon and plans to return some of Iran's frozen assets, Iranian state media reported.

Lebanon remains a thorny issue in the negotiations. Iran has insisted that all fighting end between the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah and Israeli military forces there.

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Iran also has called for Israel to give up the land it now occupies in southern Lebanon. Israel insists it must hold the territory and have a free hand to attack Hezbollah, which has been launching attacks into northern Israel.

While ship traffic in the strait dropped after the weekend attacks, more countries say their vessels have gotten out.

The Thai Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that 10 out of 11 Thai-flagged vessels or vessels chartered by Thai operators have departed the strait safely. South Korean officials say all but two of the country's 26 vessels that were stranded have left safely.

In other developments Wednesday, a US Navy helicopter made an emergency water landing into the Arabian Sea, leaving one crew member missing, the Navy's 5th fleet said in a statement.

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The Navy said there was "no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action". It said the MH-60S Sea Hawk went into the water at 3:30 am.

Three of the helicopter's four crew members were rescued, the statement said. The Navy was searching for the missing crew member.

The Navy statement did not say whether the aircraft sank or was recovered. The helicopter was assigned to the USS George HW Bush, one of two aircraft carriers deployed in the waters off Iran.