Jensen Huang said on Tuesday he was willing to return as Nvidia's CEO, just five days after he stepped down from the post. While he admitted to his many “serious mistakes” in personal life, he also expressed willingness to return to the top post if the Nvidia Board was willing to take him back.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends a press conference with Japanese multinational information and communications technology company Fujitsu in Tokyo. (AFP)

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This change of tune comes amid massive backlash over reports of his affair with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of having links to Chinese espionage. Following his exit as Nvidia CEO, reports of his affairs with other women at the firm also surfaced, but remain unconfirmed.

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While the revelations and Huang's admission of one affair sparked outrage, there were also calls from inside Nvidia for his return.

Deep Dive Could Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? Huang said he would be honoured to return if Nvidia’s board decided it was in the company’s best interests. Reports say the board is focused on the investigation and is not currently discussing his reinstatement. Why did Jensen Huang say he was willing to return to Nvidia? Huang said he had received calls from Nvidia employees, investors, business partners and customers asking him to return. He said he would do so if the board believed it served the best interests of the company and its stakeholders. What is Nvidia investigating before deciding on its leadership? Nvidia appointed former acting US attorney Joon H. Kim and the law firm Wachtell Lipton to conduct an independent investigation into Huang’s conduct. The probe is assessing whether it created national security risks or exposed confidential company information.

A timeline of what happened:

A news report and Jensen's affair admission

Earlier this month, a Financial Times report said Jensen Huang had been in a relationship with Alice Huang, an executive for an Asian tech firm, Megaspeed International.

The report also said the US government believed the woman Jensen was seeing was recruited to spy for China’s main intelligence agency.

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{{^usCountry}} Hours later, Jensen Huang admitted to an affair and expressed regret over being unfaithful to his wife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hours later, Jensen Huang admitted to an affair and expressed regret over being unfaithful to his wife. {{/usCountry}}

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“My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he said in an email to Nvidia employees. He also said that he valued his coworkers at Nvidia and that they deserved better from him. “Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to Nvidia and will work to earn back your confidence," he wrote.

Nvidia picks ex-US attorney to lead probe

While Huang's admission put speculation to rest, a bigger problem lay before Nvidia - probing allegations of the woman being a Chinese spy, as was reported by several publications.

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Nvidia Corp.’s independent board members announced on Tuesday that former acting US Attorney Joon H Kim and his firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz will be leading a probe into Huang’s affair.

The announcement came days after Nvidia announced an internal probe into reports of Huang having been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Also Read: From ‘I’m piece of sh**' to wife being ‘main concern’: Inside Jensen Huang's last days as Nvidia CEO

A shock resignation

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Nvidia announced on November 12 that Jensen Huang has resigned as the AI giant's CEO, adding that senior executive Colette Kress will be taking over as interim CEO.

The move took many by surprise, given Huang's prominence at Nvidia, a firm he co-founded and spent 33 years at.

“The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry,” an Nvidia statement announcing Huang's resignation said.

It also said that Huang's contributions in Nvidia's growth were “profound”.

Also Read: Jensen Huang's daughter Madison's role at Nvidia in focus as she retains key post after father’s exit

Calls for Jensen Huang's return

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Just as Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO, demands for his return started gaining momentum, both from the firm's staff and industry giants like Elon Musk.

According to WIRED report, a post to an internal "suggestion box" seeking Nvidia employees' views garnered 1,600 comments, many of which called for Huang's return. "If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss," an anonymous commentator had said.

"We are all humans and can make mistakes. Jensen did so many good things and he needs a second chance,” wrote another, according to the publication.

According to a Financial Times report, several of Huang's allies in Silicon Valley also started lobbying for his reinstatement. Apart from Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney also openly backed a petition seeking Huang's return.

Huang expresses willingness to return

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These widespread calls for Jensen Huang's return were adressed by the Nvidia co-founder in his first public remarks since his affair scandal erupted.

Huang said that while completely owns his mistakes and is willing to cooperate with the Nvidia board's independent probe, he would be willing to take over as Nvidia CEO again if there was unanimous agreement on it.

“Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics,” a part of Huang's statement read.

“NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he added.

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His statement came hours after Nvidia said it was setting up a committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance amid Jensen and Alice Huang's affair controversy.