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Nvidia hires Wachtell Lipton to lead independent probe involving Jensen Huang

Nvidia Corp.’s independent board members tapped law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to help probe Jensen Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026, 01:54:44 IST
Bloomberg
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(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s independent board members tapped the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to help probe Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US. (Bloomberg)
The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US. (Bloomberg)

The directors have retained Wachtell Lipton’s Joon H. Kim, a former acting US attorney of the Southern District of New York, “to conduct a thorough and independent investigation,” according to a brief statement Tuesday.

The board announced the probe on Sunday, saying it was assembling a committee of independent directors to explore reports of Huang being targeted for foreign intelligence. The move coincided with an explosive admission by the CEO that he’d had an affair with an executive who the US government reportedly suspects of spying for Beijing.

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Also Read: The chip war behind Nvidia's Jenson Huang scandal, from Dutch machines to dummy servers

Huang had previously said there was nothing inappropriate about his relationship with the woman, who worked for a Singapore-based customer.

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Home/World News/Us News/Nvidia Hires Wachtell Lipton To Lead Independent Probe Involving Jensen Huang
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