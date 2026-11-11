Nvidia hires Wachtell Lipton to lead independent probe involving Jensen Huang

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s independent board members tapped the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to help probe Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US. (Bloomberg)

The directors have retained Wachtell Lipton’s Joon H. Kim, a former acting US attorney of the Southern District of New York, “to conduct a thorough and independent investigation,” according to a brief statement Tuesday.

The board announced the probe on Sunday, saying it was assembling a committee of independent directors to explore reports of Huang being targeted for foreign intelligence. The move coincided with an explosive admission by the CEO that he’d had an affair with an executive who the US government reportedly suspects of spying for Beijing.