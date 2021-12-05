Sialkot lynching: Pak govt announces civil award for man who tried to shield victim

Two days after a Sri Lankan national was lynched by a mob in Sialkot on allegations of blasphemy, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday that a man, seen on a video footage trying to protect the victim, will be honoured with a civil award.

“On behalf of the nation, I want to salute the moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan, who tried his utmost to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, including endangering his own life by physically trying to shield the victim. We will award him Tamgha i Shujaat,” Khan tweeted.

According to local media, Adnan, in a new footage of the incident, is seen trying to shield the Sri Lankan factory manager from the mob, before eventually being overpowered. The report added that in the clip, the factory workers are heard chanting slogans and saying that the manager ‘will not escape today.’

The killing triggered massive outrage in Pakistan, with Khan calling it a ‘day of shame for Pakistan.’ The former cricketer-turned-politician added that he himself was overseeing the investigations. Thus far, the police have made hundreds of arrests in connection with the case, according to the Pakistan Prime Minister.

On Saturday, Khan tweeted to inform he had spoken to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Sri Lankan president and conveyed ‘our nation’s anger and shame to the people of Sri Lanka at the vigilante killing in Sialkot.'