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Sinaloa, Mexico earthquake update: Tremors felt in El Progreso, Guasave, Leyva Solano, and Culiacan

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off Mexico's Sinaloa coast Tuesday, with the epicenter 75 km southwest of El Progreso. Tremors were felt nearby.

Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 02:24 AM IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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A 6-magnitude earthquake hit near Mexico's Sinaloa on Tuesday afternoon. The USGS said that the epicenter of the quake was located 75km south south-west of El Progresso. Tremors were felt in the nearby areas, residents reported.

Representational.
Representational.

This is a breaking news.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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