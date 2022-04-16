Singapore's Lee says finance minister Lawrence Wong to succeed him as PM
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong confirmed on Saturday that Finance Minister Lawrence Wong would succeed him as the city-state's next leader.
Wong had been chosen as leader of the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) so-called fourth generation (4G) team, paving the way for him to potentially become the city-state's next prime minister, according to an announcement on Thursday.
"The plan is for Lawrence to succeed me as PM, either before or after (if the PAP wins) the next General Election. It is due in 2025 and will surely be a tough fight," Lee said in a social media post on Saturday.
-
-
-
-
