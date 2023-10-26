Social media users tear up as old video shows 'vibrant' woman abducted by Hamas happily dancing: 'Pray she is safe'

Among those abducted by Hamas terrorists from Israel isNaama Levy, a 19-year-old former student of diplomacy and chemistry, and a tennis player.The Facebook page ‘Bring Them Home Now,’ dedicated to keeping the stories of the hostages alive, described Naama as “a vibrant young woman.”

In the comment section of the post, the page posted a video of Naama dancing joyously, making social media users emotional.

“Her friends describe her as a good friend, strong, true to herself, and someone who can always bring a smile upon their faces,” the post reads. “Just a while ago, she and her friends all sat together for a picnic in the Yarkon Springs, laughing together without knowing what the future held for their dear friend, Naama.”

‘Naama is a whole person, with a good face and bright eyes’

A video previously published showed Naamahandcuffed, getting into a car to be taken to Gaza. “It has been two weeks since Naama was violently abducted to Gaza, and time seems to stand still,” the post reads. “We want to remind everyone that Naama is a whole person, with a good face and bright eyes.”

It adds, “Look at her happy and dancing and don't let her out of your heads and prayers. She is a light for her family and friends, and we will do everything to bring her back home.”

“In the comment section, one user wrote, “The image of her being dragged out of the back of a vehicle I won't ever forget, I pray she is safe and with other loving hostages together taking care of each other. It's so traumatic”. One user said, “Praying for her to return”. Another wrote, “Naama!!! I saw your family speak on tv, and I cannot get you out of my mind. I pray for your safe return. Strength, sister”. “I have been praying daily for this young lady and will continue praying. Lord hear our prayers, keep her safe so that Naama can return to her family...Amen,” said one user.

‘I talked to my daughter after hearing that there were alarms’

Naama was at thebeginning of her service for the Israel Defense Forces, and was stationed at Kibbutz Nir Oz when she was abducted. Eilat, her mother, is the team doctor for Israel’s national women's soccer team.

Talking to Israeli sports website ONE, Eilat said, “I talked to my daughter after hearing that there were alarms, she told me that she was in a protected area and then the connection was lost. After a while, we saw a video of her handcuffed, getting into a car on the way to Gaza. That’s when we realized that she was kidnapped. I did not watch the video out of choice.”

“I just ask to return my daughter and all the abductees as soon as possible. We need to bring them all back quickly and now. This is my message,” she said.