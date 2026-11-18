In 1851, a Black woman took to the stage at the Ohio Women's Rights Convention, questioning the treatment of Black women and asking, “Ain’t I a Woman?” The woman was Sojourner Truth, an American abolitionist and the first Black woman to win a lawsuit in the United States.

Forced into labour at five years old

After a spiritual calling, she changed her name in 1843, calling herself Sojourner Truth. (Berkeley Art Museum)

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Born into slavery in November 1797 in New York, her birth name was Isabella Bomfree. According to the National Women's History Museum, she was forced into labour at the age of five and spent her childhood enslaved by multiple owners.

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Separated from her parents at the age of nine, she was sold for $100 and later for around $200. All of her siblings, estimated to number between 10 and 12, were also sold away. In her speech at the Ohio Women's Rights Convention, she alleged that most of her 13 children had been sold into slavery.

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Escaped from slavery in 1826

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{{^usCountry}} The Gradual Emancipation Act, passed in 1799, promised the gradual abolition of slavery. However, the act came with a caveat: it granted freedom only to children born after July 4, 1799. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Gradual Emancipation Act, passed in 1799, promised the gradual abolition of slavery. However, the act came with a caveat: it granted freedom only to children born after July 4, 1799. {{/usCountry}}

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Truth, who had devoted most of her life to public speaking and advocacy, died on November 26, 1883 in Battle Creek.

While Truth was eligible to be freed by 1827 under the act, her enslaver reneged on an earlier promise to free her. To avoid the possibility of remaining enslaved for life, she escaped in 1826. Although she was able to take her infant daughter with her, she had to leave behind her three older children, who were legally bound to slavery until their twenties.

First Black woman to sue and win against a white man

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In 1828, Sojourner Truth became the first Black woman to win a lawsuit in the United States, according to the Historical Society of the New York Courts. After her escape, her former enslavers had sold her five-year-old son to an enslaver in Alabama, despite emancipation laws requiring him to remain in New York until he turned 28. The judge eventually ruled in her favour after a year-long legal battle.

A plaque recognising her achievement as the first Black woman to win a case in the US is installed on the courthouse grounds.

‘Ain’t I a Woman?'

Following a spiritual calling, she changed her name in 1843 to Sojourner Truth.

In 1851, Truth delivered her speech, “Ain't I a Woman?”, at the Women's Rights Convention in Ohio, highlighting the double marginalisation faced by Black women.

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Taking to the stage, she said, “And ain't I a woman? Look at me! Look at my arm! I have ploughed and planted, and gathered into barns, and no man could head me! And ain't I a woman?” She was responding to a man who had argued that women needed to be helped into carriages.

She further questioned the treatment of Black women, saying, “I could work as much and eat as much as a man—when I could get it—and bear the lash as well! And ain't I a woman?” Her address went on to become one of the most famous speeches in the African-American women's rights movement.

Invitation to the White House

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President Lincoln showing Truth the bible gifted to him by Black Baltimore community members.

Truth encouraged Black men to join the Union cause during the Civil War in 1861 and believed the war was “a fair punishment from God for the crime of slavery”. After the war ended, she was invited to the White House, where she met then-US president Abraham Lincoln.

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Truth, who devoted most of her life to public speaking and advocacy, died on November 26, 1883, at the age of 105, according to her tombstone.

The State University of New York named its university library after her in 1970, honouring her legacy and activism.