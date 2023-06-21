Banging sounds heard near missing Titanic submersible as rescuers battle against time

Sonar reportedly picked up banging sounds from underneath the water as a search was underway for a missing submersible. The vessel carrying five people went missing in the North Atlantic Ocean. United States and Canadian authorities are on the lookout for the submersible and the people who were in it, on a journey to see the remains of the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean. The missing Titan submersible is owned by the company OceanGate.

The submersible carrying five people went missing in the North Atlantic Ocean (OceanGate screenshot via CBS News)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A memo obtained by CNN said it was unclear exactly when the banging was heard on Tuesday, June 20, and for how long. More sounds were later heard, but they were not described as “banging.” “Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors,” an update reads. It has also been reported that a white rectangular object was spotted in the water by a Canadian P3 aircraft.

This update comes as passengers onboard the Titan submersible now have less than two days to go until their oxygen exhausts. At a recent press conference, United States Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said the search operation has “not yielded any results.” “There's about 40 hours of breathable air left, based on that initial report,” Jamie said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The submersible began its journey on Sunday morning, June 18. About one hour and 45 minutes into its descent, the vessel lost contact with the Polar Prince, the support ship that transported it to the site. The passengers aboard the submersible have been identified as OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

The Titan reportedly sends a ping to the Polar Prince every 15 minutes. The last ping was received while the vessel floated above the Titanic wreckage at about 3 pm local time.