Sony takes gaming to next level with PlayStation's new sense of smell feature

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2025 02:34 PM IST

The Future Immersive Entertainment Concept (FIEC) was unveiled at the 2025 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The world of gaming is forever changing, and Sony might have just brought in something to bring the experience even closer to life.

FILE PHOTO: Sony PlayStation games are displayed at a Best Buy store.(AFP)
FILE PHOTO: Sony PlayStation games are displayed at a Best Buy store.(AFP)

The company has unveiled a new gaming system that could allow PlayStation players to use their sense of smell while enjoying games on their favourite console.

The Future Immersive Entertainment Concept (FIEC) was unveiled at the 2025 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in United States’ Las Vegas. The much anticipated annual electronics fair was held from January 7 to January 10.

The FIEC features a huge, room-size setup designed to push the boundaries of immersive gaming. A trailer for the concept shows a giant cube built from high-definition LED screens that enables players to step directly into their favorite games

A bummer in this regard is that gamers won't be able to set up and use it just yet as it is still in the concept phase of production.

What is in store for the gamers?

The trailer shows players experiencing the post-apocalyptic world of ‘The Last of Us’ with enhanced audio and the addition of smell-o-vision, delivering a “completely new experience.”

The gamers can shoot clickers as they appear around them and get a whiff of the game’s grim post-apocalyptic world.

“One of the pillars of Sony’s creative entertainment vision is the idea of narrative everywhere, where stories from Sony are transformed across new and exciting mediums,” the captions in the trailer video read.

“This Future Immersive Entertainment Concept aims to explore these possibilities. This proof-of-concept project combines the latest location-based technologies, Sony Crystal LED panels, engaging audio, haptics, scent, and atmospherics to fully immerse you into the world of the story,” it added.

The use of scents in entertainment has been around since the 1960s. The FIEC, however, is a product of a PlayStation patent for scent-based gaming that Sony filed four years ago.

