Top 10 weirdest tech at CES 2025: Robots, air-purifier with a cat tower, talking anime girls and more

Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the biggest tech shows of 2025, officially began on January 7 and will go on till January 10. Signage during the 2025 CES event in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. People flock to the gambling capital in the tens of thousands to soak up keynote events and fight through the throngs on show floors for a glimpse of some gadget that might be a harbinger of the future.(Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg)

Held in Las Vegas, Nevada, CES has been home to some of the most interesting, cutting-edge, and innovative tech products around. The following are some examples of the weirdest products showcased at the event, according to a report by The Verge.

1) Mirumi, the furry and shy companion robot

The Yukai Engineering Inc. Mirumi mascot robot that spontaneously turns it head to look at nearby people is displayed on a purse during CES Unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2025(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

Mirumi is a furry little companion robot by Yukai Engineering that latches on to your purse or backpack strap. Like a shy infant, it buries its face or turns away if touched or approached by strangers.

It is expected to be launched through a crowdfunding campaign at a price of $70.

2) Swippitt's phone charger that looks like a toaster

Swippitt's phone charger comes in the shape of a toaster with the user having to insert their phone into the hub where it will automatically swap out the external battery for a fully charged one with no cords or wireless charging stations needed.

However, this is clearly only applicable to Swippitt’s Link phone case, which comes with an integrated smart 3,500 mAh battery.

3) AutoKeybo retractable keyboard

The AutoKeybo keyboard retracts to reveal a trackpad and number pad. It does so using a built-in camera that detects the position of the user's hands and automatically switches between the setups when the hands are raised slightly.

This improves productivity by saving the user from moving their hands between the mouse and keyboard, though it has a hefty $700 price tag.

4) Portable LG StanbyME display

LG has showcased a 27-inch second version of its portable StanbyME monitor to which a shoulder strap can be added, allowing users to haul it around or hang it up.

It also has a new folio case, a higher 1440p resolution, a longer four-hour battery life, and two USB-C ports.

5) SwitchBot modular robot

SwitchBot's modular robot can do multiple chores and is built on a version of the company's mini robot vacuum.

The Multitasking Household Robot K20 Plus Pro gets a wheeled “FusionPlatform” that can be equipped with devices, like the company’s air purifier, fan, security camera, and more.

6) Ultrahuman gold or platinum smart ring

Ultrahuman's “artisanal” Rare ring costs $1,900 in gold or $2,200 in platinum and comes with the same specs and features as the far cheaper $349 Ultrahuman Ring Air.

7) LG’s AeroCatTower air purifier

LG's AeroCatTower is displayed in the LG booth at CES 2025 Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Jack Dempsey/AP Images for LG)

The LG AeroCatTower is an air purifier that also doubles as a cat tree with a heated spot and filter for pet dander and a weighing scale.

The AeroCatTower connects to the LG ThinQ app, where the information regarding the cat’s weight and as well as how long it was asleep will be displayed.

8) Wearable solar panel

Anker's jacket is still just a concept, but it comes with LED light strips and perovskite solar cells wrapped around the outside of the cloak. The cells have a 30W maximum input and a USB-C output, which can be used to charge your phone.

9) LG’s indoor gardening side table

LG has also showcased a side table with a lamp that can be used to grow plants beneath it. It also automatically waters the plants with a built-in tank and also has a built-in speaker.

10) Anime girls that talk

Code 27, the company behind the character Livehouse, has introduced a pod with 3D models of dancing anime girls or any uploadable characters which use AI to interact. The capsule has a 1200p display with cameras and microphones with sound recognition.

It will be part of a Kickstarter campaign and will cost between $400 and $500.