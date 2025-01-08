Swiggy dives into 15-min food delivery race, launches separate ‘Snacc’ app

Amid a rise in competition in delivery apps, food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has launched a separate application, promising food delivery in 15 minutes. Swiggy delivery bags are stored inside a truck Mumbai, India, October 14, 2024.(Reuters)

The application, Snacc, was launched on January 7 and is available in select parts of Bengaluru only, according to media reports. The application is available in both iOS and Android stores.

The landing page of Snacc’s displays a menu in categories such as Indian breakfast, coffee, beverages, eggs and protein.

According to a report published by Moneycontrol, the food and grocery delivery platform plans to expand its latest venture into other parts of the country.

The report adds that the app and offerings are learnt to have been conceptualised only around mid-December.

Meanwhile, online food aggregator platform Zomato has also forayed into the quick delivery space, promising 15-minute delivery of food to its customers.

As reported by Mint, the ‘15 mins delivery’ tab shows up on the Zomato app's Explore section and provides customers with a list of food options that can be delivered in that time within 1.5 km distance. It remains unclear if the 15-minute option has been rolled out across the country.

Rise in quick delivery platforms

Food delivery apps in India are promising to bring food and beverages at customers’ doorsteps in under 10-15 minutes, as competition for impatient consumers intensifies among digital platforms.

India’s online food delivery market is expected to more than double to $15 billion by March 2029, according to a Dec. 18 report by JM Financial.

The speedy meals come amid health concerns and rising obesity in India. According to a report by Bloomberg, the country is among the largest consumers of junk food, spurred by the increasing availability of packaged food and lax food safety regulations.