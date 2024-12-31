'Bengaluru is topping the charts': Swiggy Food CEO reveals who is eating what on New Year's Eve

As Indians began celebrating the new year, Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor took to X to give a sneak peek into the "war room" in preparation for the tsunami of food orders. "Swiggy’s delivery partners, restaurant partners & ops teams are working hard behind the scenes to ensure aapka NYE seamless rahe. Order early, lekin tension mat lo, we’re here for your afterparties & morning afters too," the post read. Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said New Year's Eve is the "biggest day" for the food delivery service.(REUTERS)

The CEO also posted a poll on what could be the most ordered food item -- Pizza, Burger and Biryani in anticipation of the “the biggest day for Swiggy.”

"In classic Swiggy fashion, we will be live tweeting all that India is ordering. But sabse pehle, what do you think will be the most ordered food item today? Answer agle saal (AKA tomorrow) hi pata chalega," he wrote.

(Also read: Blinkit delivers ‘7x more’ grapes on NYE as Indians go crazy for viral tradition)

Who is eating what?

Kapoor also shared that Bengaluru was at the top for the most Dineout bookings followed by Pune and Jaipur. He also shared that a Delhi user saved a whopping ₹41,142 through Swiggy Dineout.

"Guess what? Bengaluru is topping the charts for biryani orders aur woh toh Hyderabadi biryani order kar rahe hain," he said in another post.

Swiggy's social media team also provided hilarious and quirky live updates on what cities are eating. So far, 2,24,590 users have ordered pizza. "1,54,254 people from banglore ordered food for others tonight. hoping these are not COD," said one post.

Another favourite among Swiggy users were burgers. “ye sab log burger hi kyu kha rahe hain, abhi tak 116099 burger orders hogaye hai, tum logo ko kuch aur khane ka idea nahi aata kya??” read another post.

(Also read: Blinkit CEO turns delivery agent on New Year’s Eve, apologises for being 'too slow')