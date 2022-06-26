South Africa makeshift nightclub death toll climbs to 20: Safety official
"The number has increased to 20, three have died in hospital. But there are still two who are very critical," head of the provincial government safety department Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said on local TV.
Published on Jun 26, 2022 03:06 PM IST
AFP |
The number of young people who have died at a makeshift nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London has risen to 20, a senior safety official said Sunday.
