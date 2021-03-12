Home / World News / South Africa's Zulu King Zwelithini dies, royal family says
South Africa's Zulu King Zwelithini dies, royal family says

The king was hospitalised in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital for diabetes treatment, local media reported.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini greets his supporters at The Moses Mabhida Football Stadium in Durban. (AFP file photo)

South Africa's Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini died on Friday, the royal family said in a statement. He was 72.

"Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty's health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning," read the statement, issued by Inkatha Freedom Party founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch Prince Mangosutho Buthelezi, on behalf of the royal family.

"On behalf of the Royal Family, we thank the nation for your continued prayers and support in this most difficult time."

