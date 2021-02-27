Home / World News / South Korea kicks off vaccination drive, 18,000+ inoculated on Day 1
world news

South Korea kicks off vaccination drive, 18,000+ inoculated on Day 1

The government hopes to reach herd immunity, defined as at least a 70% vaccine take-up, by November, as health authorities remain on alert for signs of sporadic infections.
Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:43 AM IST
A nursing home worker receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a healthcare centre as South Korea starts a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)

South Korea said 18,489 people received their first doses of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine by midnight on Friday as it launched an ambitious Covid-19 inoculation campaign, and will begin using Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines on Saturday.

The first to receive the shots are healthcare workers, staffers at assisted care facilities and other high-risk people, with a goal of vaccinating 32 million to 36 million people - some 60% to 70% of the population - by September.

The government hopes to reach herd immunity, defined as at least a 70% vaccine take-up, by November, as health authorities remain on alert for signs of sporadic infections.

The first AstraZeneca vaccines are to be administered to 289,000 people, while about 55,000 healthcare workers in coronavirus treatment facilities will receive first batch of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE supplied through the Covax global vaccine-sharing programme.

Aside from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Covax, South Korea has also reached agreements with Moderna Inc, Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson for vaccines.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Joe Biden surveys Texas weather damage, encourages coronavirus shots

Implementing One-Way Traffic At Retail Stores Can Reduce Covid-19 Transmission

'To save lives': Czech PM Andrej Babis on 'tightest' Covid-19 lockdown as yet

Donald Trump's niece blasts his 'chutzpah' toward her fraud lawsuit

South Korea reported 415 infections of the new coronavirus for Friday. The country has recorded 89,321 infections and 1,595 Covid-19 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The authorities are extending social distancing rules by two weeks nationwide, including a ban on private gatherings of more than four, to blunt the coronavirus surge, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine south korea
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP