South Korea president vows 'stern response' to North's missile launch

Published on Oct 04, 2022 11:18 AM IST

North Korea Missile Test: North Korea's latest “provocation... clearly violated the universal principles and norms of the United Nations”, South Korean president said.

North Korea Missile Test: South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech.(AFP)
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Tuesday that there would be a "stern response" to North Korea's latest sanctions-busting test of an intermediate range ballistic missile, which flew over Japan, prompting evacuations.

North Korea's latest "provocation... clearly violated the universal principles and norms of the United Nations, and [Yoon] ordered a stern response and to take corresponding measures in cooperation with the United States and the international community", his office said.

Topics
south korea north korea
