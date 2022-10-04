Home / World News / Japan calls for residents to evacuate after North Korea missile information

Japan calls for residents to evacuate after North Korea missile information

Published on Oct 04, 2022 04:38 AM IST

"North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate into buildings or underground," the government said in an alert issued at 7:29 am (2229 GMT Monday).

Japan calls for residents to evacuate after North Korea missile information(AFP)
Japan on Tuesday issued a warning calling for some residents to evacuate to shelters after North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile.

National broadcaster NHK said the alert was in effect for two northern regions of the country.

