Japan calls for residents to evacuate after North Korea missile information
Published on Oct 04, 2022 04:38 AM IST
"North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate into buildings or underground," the government said in an alert issued at 7:29 am (2229 GMT Monday).
AFP |
Japan on Tuesday issued a warning calling for some residents to evacuate to shelters after North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile.
"North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate into buildings or underground," the government said in an alert issued at 7:29 am (2229 GMT Monday). National broadcaster NHK said the alert was in effect for two northern regions of the country.
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics