e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / South Korea’s President Moon warns of toughest Covid-19 curbs after two days of record cases

South Korea’s President Moon warns of toughest Covid-19 curbs after two days of record cases

Presiding over an emergency meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters for the first time since February, Moon urged vigilance and called for an all-out efforts to contain the virus.

world Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 17:43 IST
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Seoul
On Saturday, Moon ordered the mobilisation of police, military personnel and public medical doctors to block the spread, which he called as an emergency.
On Saturday, Moon ordered the mobilisation of police, military personnel and public medical doctors to block the spread, which he called as an emergency.(Reuters)
         

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in warned on Sunday that Covid-19 restrictions may be raised to the highest level after a second day of record increases in cases as the country battles a harsh third wave of infection.

Presiding over an emergency meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters for the first time since February, Moon urged vigilance and called for an all-out efforts to contain the virus.

“Unless the outbreak can be contained now, it has come to the critical point of considering escalating social-distancing measures to the third level,” he said, referring to the tightest curbs under the country’s five-tier system.

Greater Seoul, home to about half of South Korea’s 52 million people, is under level 2.5 restrictions. Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned and restaurants are prohibited from serving customers after 9 p.m.

A country that had initial success controlling Covid-19, South Korea reported 1,030 new coronavirus infections on Sunday after 950 the previous day, bringing total infections to 42,766 with 580 deaths.

Of the new cases, 1,002 were locally transmitted, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

“Our back is against the wall,” Moon said. “This is a crucial moment to devote all our virus control capabilities and administrative power to stopping the coronavirus spread.”

Level 3 curbs would essentially mean a lockdown for the first time in Asia’s fourth-largest economy. Schools would switch to remote learning, companies could allow only essential workers in offices and gatherings of more than 10 people would be banned.

The government will add about 10,000 hospital beds within the next few weeks and temporarily pay some nurses involved in the care of Covid-19 patients an extra 3 million won ($2,748) a month to help overstressed hospitals across the country.

“Assuming about 1,000 of new daily infections for the next 20 days, we will secure over 10,000 beds in the next three weeks,” Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said in a televised briefing after the emergency meeting.

South Korea was praised for its early success in containing the coronavirus without a lockdown by relying heavily on contact-tracing and testing after the country’s first case was confirmed in January.

On Saturday, Moon ordered the mobilisation of police, military personnel and public medical doctors to block the spread, which he called an “emergency.”

tags
top news
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
LIVE| Tomar expresses gratitude to farmers from Uttarakhand supporting new laws
LIVE| Tomar expresses gratitude to farmers from Uttarakhand supporting new laws
Sanitation crisis amid Covid? Civic body leaders seek funds from Delhi govt
Sanitation crisis amid Covid? Civic body leaders seek funds from Delhi govt
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
‘One of the worst, lethargic performances’: Border tears into Australia A
‘One of the worst, lethargic performances’: Border tears into Australia A
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In