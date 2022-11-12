South Korea's president says hopes for cooperation with China, Japan: Report
Published on Nov 12, 2022 10:03 AM IST
South Korea: Yoon was speaking a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Reuters |
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Saturday he hopes for the early activation of a mechanism for trilateral cooperation with China, Japan, Yonhap news agency reported.
Read more: Ukraine's? Ukraine's. Zelensky proclaims Kherson ‘ours’ as Russia withdraws
Yoon was speaking a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics