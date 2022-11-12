Home / World News / South Korea's president says hopes for cooperation with China, Japan: Report

South Korea's president says hopes for cooperation with China, Japan: Report

world news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 10:03 AM IST

South Korea: Yoon was speaking a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) speaks as Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida looks on.(AFP)
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) speaks as Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida looks on.(AFP)
Reuters |

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Saturday he hopes for the early activation of a mechanism for trilateral cooperation with China, Japan, Yonhap news agency reported.

Read more: Ukraine's? Ukraine's. Zelensky proclaims Kherson ‘ours’ as Russia withdraws

Yoon was speaking a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south korea china japan + 1 more
south korea china japan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out