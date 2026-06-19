...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

South Korean leader says Trump wants to turn attention to North after Iran deal

Lee Jae Myung also said he told Trump that sanctions imposed on Pyongyang over its nuclear programme were "ineffective". 

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 12:12 pm IST
AFP |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Donald Trump wants to turn his attention to North Korea now that he has an accord with Iran, South Korea's president said Friday after meeting his US counterpart in France.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis, center, and South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung during the G7 summit.(AP)

Lee Jae Myung also said he told Trump that sanctions imposed on Pyongyang over its nuclear programme were "ineffective". Track live updates on US Iran deal

Trump and Lee met over dinner during a G7 summit in Evian this week.

While in France, the American leader also signed a deal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

Also read: 'Desperate Trump used all kinds of leverage': Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on US-Iran deal

This fuelled speculation that the Trump administration could next shift its focus to nuclear-armed North Korea.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, and are separated by a demilitarised zone through which the border runs.

 
us news donald trump south korea Mallika Pathirannehelage us iran war us iran conflict
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / South Korean leader says Trump wants to turn attention to North after Iran deal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.