Cockroach Janta Party, in open letter to PM, demands ₹1 crore compensation for paper leak-linked suicides

The Cockroach Janta Party has demanded ₹1 crore compensation for NEET paper leak-linked suicide cases. In an open letter to Prime Minister Modi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke noted that 11 NEET aspirants died by suicide in the last one week, with five of them in the last 48 hours. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (PTI)

“We demand that your administration release a compensation amount of one crore rupees to all families who have suffered from a suicide due to the compounding crisis of paper leaks,” Dipke wrote.

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Dipke, in the letter, said that the families of the deceased young people are now facing severe, compounding financial ruin. “In pursuit of a better future, many had taken out massive educational loans to support their children's dreams, that were cruelly shattered by systemic failures,” Dipke wrote, adding that the the devastating trend is intensifying as the pressures of upcoming re-examinations loom over the youth.

He noted that the has been demanding the resignation of the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination irregularities. “All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives,” he said.

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“Holding leadership accountable is a vital step toward restoring the faith of millions of students and parents in our educational framework. If swift and decisive action is not taken to address these systemic failures and change the leadership responsible for them, it inadvertently sends a message that the administration accepts the status quo.”