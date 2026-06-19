Inside Operation Tiger: How Eknath Shinde engineered a Shiv Sena split, again

Shiv Sena’s strategy to deal the final blow to its rival Shiv Sena (UBT) was inked soon after the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections; but the plan was actioned – under the label ‘Operation Tiger’ -- when the delimitation bill was defeated in the Parliament, said top Sena leaders to HT. According to people aware of subsequent developments, Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde, a Lok Sabha MP who represents the Kalyan constituency, seized the opportunity to convince the BJP leadership at the Centre that Sena could add to its numbers by urging MPs from Sena (UBT) to switch over. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde arrives to attend the NDA leaders' meeting at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The initial feelers to four Lok Sabha MPs from Sena (UBT) – Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh and Bhausaheb Wakchaure – yielded positive results, as they had a good rapport with union minister of state for health Pratap Jadhav. The aim was now to win over another two MPs – to meet the mandatory two-thirds threshold required to escape disqualification under the anti-defection laws. Sena (UBT) has nine Lok Sabha MPs.

Over and above this, said a Sena leader, the MPs were beleaguered with lack of funds and for being denied access by the party leadership.

According to Sena insiders, Sanjay Jadhav, who is seeking a union minister’s portfolio, was the first to openly express his dissent and skipped party meetings twice earlier this year. After he failed to turn up at a meeting in April, the Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray removed his close aides as functionaries in Parbhani, Jadhav’s constituency. Jadhav is also believed to have helped Shinde tap other MPs.

A Sena MP said: “This is a fight between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. All MPs (from both factions) maintain a strong rapport. Shrikant Shinde cultivated the remaining MPs from the other faction over time so that they could defect.”

A close Shinde aide said, “Convincing Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar was tough as he was reluctant to switch over initially. However, Nimbalkar had a strong collaborative partnership with Shinde when he was minister of urban development and public works in the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray between 2019 and 2022. The tie between the two broke when Shinde split up Sena and joined the NDA. But he managed to eventually win over Nimbalkar.”

Former Congressman and Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil who had moved to Sena (UBT) was also reluctant to jump fences. “But while no one from the party turned up to see his wife Pallavi after she met with an accident recently, Shinde visited her at the hospital. Casual conversations led to several formal meetings between the two and Patil was finally convinced,” said a Sena minister. “Patil was also assured that his daughter Rajool – a Sena (UBT) corporator – may be made an MLA in future. Right now, he wants an assurance from the BJP that he will be fielded by the party in the next parliamentary polls -- there is no clarity on that yet.”

The chosen MPs were flown to Delhi in private aircraft from various locations on Tuesday night, after a final round of discussions between Shinde and Shrikant. Sources in Sena also said that “while certain BJP leaders were on guard about Shinde’s move through Operation Tiger, seeing it as his attempt to enhance his equity in the coalition, they had to back the plan as the high command wanted it”.