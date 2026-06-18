The human toll of NEET: 11 reported suicides after paper leak forced re-test

In the 46 days between the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over a paper leak scandal and the scheduled re-test on June 21, at least 11 NEET aspirants across India have reportedly died by suicide, according to police records, family accounts and media reports. At least 10 NEET aspirants have reportedly died by suicide in the aftermath of the NEET-UG exam cancellation (PTI)

While investigations are ongoing in several cases and no direct link has been officially established in many of them, grieving families, suicide notes and police statements have repeatedly highlighted the intense pressure associated with the country's largest medical entrance examination. More than 2.27 million students had appeared for the test across 551 cities before it was scrapped.

Now, as candidates prepare to take the examination again and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe into the leak, reports of deaths from Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka have brought the human toll of the controversy into sharp focus.

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1. Tamil Nadu In Coimbatore, the death of a 19-year-old aspirant reignited Tamil Nadu's long-running opposition to NEET.

The student, the daughter of a trade union leader, had scored 96.7 per cent in Class 12 and later emerged as a college topper. A suicide note recovered after her death read: "I am sorry for being a burden. It's nobody's fault but my own incompetence. The best option is to end it, I love you, I'm sorry," reported news agency ANI.

2. Rajasthan In Rajasthan's coaching hub of Sikar, police are examining whether the cancellation of the examination contributed to the death of a student who had spent three years preparing for the test.

The 23-year-old died by suicide days after the examination was cancelled. However, no suicide note was found, deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh said, “It is possible that the student was either depressed over his performance in the exam or was stressed ever since he got the news of that the exam was cancelled due to paper leak. However, the fact is yet to be ascertained,” reported news agency PTI.

3. Three deaths in Delhi Three separate deaths were reported from Delhi.

In northwest Delhi's Azadpur, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide. Police said no suicide note was recovered and the reason behind her death remains unclear. "The victim was a NEET aspirant. We are probing as to why she took the extreme step," an officer told PTI.

Days later, a 17-year-old aspirant identified as Renu was found dead at her home in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi. According to Delhi Police, cited by ANI, she had appeared for the medical entrance test and was allegedly under depression afterwards. A handwritten note recovered from the scene reportedly apologised to her parents and said she had failed to fulfil their expectations.

Another case involved 18-year-old Renu Meena, a native of Rajasthan's Alwar district who was living in Delhi while preparing for the medical entrance examination. According to her family members, she had been working towards the re-test but was struggling with stress following the cancellation of the original exam. Speaking to CNN-News18, her uncle Yogesh Meena said she had been under considerable pressure ever since the May 3 examination was scrapped.

4. Uttar Pradesh A 17-year-old student from the railway colony in Lucknow's Aishbagh area allegedly died by suicide after appearing for NEET, Jagran's Hindi news outlet reported. Family members told police she had performed well in the examination and was confident about her chances. However, they said she became distressed after the examination was cancelled.

5. Uttarakhand A 23-year-old NEET aspirant in Dehradun allegedly died by suicide while preparing for the re-examination.

Police said she had scored 96.7 per cent in Class 12 and later topped her college. A note recovered from the scene expressed affection for her parents and referred to dissatisfaction with her academic achievements. Circle Officer Ankit Kandari said, "In the note, the woman expressed affection for her father and said no one was to be blamed for her death, attributing the decision to her own perceived incompetence," Kandari said, reported news agency ANI.

6. Maharashtra A 20-year-old aspirant died by suicide in Nagpur, in a note found by her parents, she claimed that the paper leak controversy and cancellation of NEET contributed to her decision.

The family said they found an alleged suicide note later in one of her books after returning to their native village in Madhya Pradesh following her last rites. In the note, she allegedly wrote: “I had high hopes of scoring good marks in the NEET exam, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform just as well if I have to take the paper again. I'm sorry, Mom and Dad. I've ruined everything.”

7. Karnataka An 18-year-old girl in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district allegedly died by suicide days after the NEET examination was cancelled.

As reported by PTI, her father said: "She had performed well (in NEET), everything was going well. Maybe she had some feelings in her mind about writing it (NEET) again. I do not blame anyone, I do not accuse anyone. We do not know her pain or suffering. What can I say?"

The aspirant had reportedly secured 92 per cent in her pre-university examinations and had performed well in NEET.

8. Uttar Pradesh A 20-year-old aspirant in Lakhimpur Kheri allegedly died by suicide amid concerns over the examination's cancellation. Family members said he had been preparing for NEET for three years and had rejected alternative courses because he wanted to pursue an MBBS degree.

According to relatives, he was optimistic about his performance in what was his third attempt. However, his father alleged that reports of paper leaks and the subsequent cancellation of the examination caused severe stress and anxiety. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

9. Gujarat In another case, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide on Thursday in Ahmedabad hours before he was scheduled to appear for the NEET-UG re-examination.

According to police, the teenager jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of his apartment in the Tragad area in the early hours of Thursday. A security guard spotted him lying in the common area of the residential complex and alerted residents. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sabarmati police inspector Y R Vaghela told PTI that the incident took place around 2.55 am. Police said no suicide note was recovered from the scene and the circumstances leading to his death are being investigated.