Home / World News / South Korean PM to visit Iran to discuss frozen billions
world news

South Korean PM to visit Iran to discuss frozen billions

Saeed Khatibzadeh did not specify the date of Chung’s visit but said it boded well for the two countries whose relationship has been plunged into crisis over some $7 billion of Iranian revenues from oil exports that remain trapped in South Korea.
Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 01:07 PM IST
South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun(Reuters)

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun plans to visit Tehran “soon” to discuss billions of dollars of Iranian funds that are frozen in his country as a result of U.S. sanctions, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman said.

Saeed Khatibzadeh did not specify the date of Chung’s visit but said it boded well for the two countries whose relationship has been plunged into crisis over some $7 billion of Iranian revenues from oil exports that remain trapped in South Korea.

Officials have linked the dispute to the seizure in January of a South Korean-flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The vessel remains in Iran’s custody and berthed at Bandar Abbas port.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south korea
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP