South Korea's assembly votes 192-0 to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo
Dec 27, 2024 02:15 PM IST
South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly has voted to impeach the country's acting leader, Han Duck-soo.
The assembly approved the impeachment motion in a 192-0 vote on Friday. Governing party lawmakers boycotted the vote.
Han, the No. 2 official in South Korea, has been the caretaker leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the assembly over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.
Han's impeachment further deepens South Korea's political crisis and damages its international image.
