South Korea's assembly votes 192-0 to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo

South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly has voted to impeach the country's acting leader, Han Duck-soo. The National Assembly of South Korea, which is controlled by the opposition, has decided to remove Han Duck-soo as interim leader.(Reuters)

The assembly approved the impeachment motion in a 192-0 vote on Friday. Governing party lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Also read: Who is Han Duck Soo, South Korea's new acting President after Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment?

Han, the No. 2 official in South Korea, has been the caretaker leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the assembly over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.

Also read: South Korea claims North ‘preparing to send more troops, drones’ to Russia

Han's impeachment further deepens South Korea's political crisis and damages its international image.