South Korea's assembly votes 192-0 to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo

PTI |
Dec 27, 2024 02:15 PM IST

The opposition-controlled National Assembly of South Korea voted 192-0 to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo

South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly has voted to impeach the country's acting leader, Han Duck-soo.

The National Assembly of South Korea, which is controlled by the opposition, has decided to remove Han Duck-soo as interim leader.(Reuters)
The National Assembly of South Korea, which is controlled by the opposition, has decided to remove Han Duck-soo as interim leader.(Reuters)

The assembly approved the impeachment motion in a 192-0 vote on Friday. Governing party lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Han, the No. 2 official in South Korea, has been the caretaker leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the assembly over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.

Han's impeachment further deepens South Korea's political crisis and damages its international image.

