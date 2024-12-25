AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed gun at cops, in assembly polls

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is reportedly considering fielding Shahrukh Pathan, one of the prime accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as its candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Shahrukh Pathan was arrested on March 3, 2020, and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

The decision, however, has not been finalised yet, according to AIMIM leader, reported news agency PTI.

AIMIM’s Delhi unit president, Shoaib Jamei, on Wednesday confirmed to PTI that Pathan's name is being considered for candidacy, but emphasised that no official decision has been made so far in this regard.

Who is Shahrukh Pathan?

Shahrukh Pathan is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail after being arrested for his alleged involvement in the 2020 riots in the national capital, where he was accused of pointing a gun at a police officer.

His photo with the weapon in his hands went viral on social media during the violence. Pathan has been behind bars ever since his arrest.

The AIMIM had previously announced the candidature of ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain from the Mustafabad constituency after he joined Owaisi's party. He is also an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots.

On Monday, Jamei met with Pathan's family and shared a photograph from the meeting on social media.

Jamei today also said the AIMIM is planning to contest 12 seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and the party is still in the process of finalising candidates.

Delhi assembly election

The decision to potentially field Khan comes amid a highly competitive election in Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third term in power.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due to be held in February next year.

The highly-anticipated assembly elections are expected to witness a direct contest between Kejriwal's AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the Congress also hoping to regain its lost ground.

(With PTI inputs)