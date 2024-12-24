UP: Bareilly court summons Asaduddin Owaisi over ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan during Parliament oath

A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has directed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to appear before it in response to a petition alleging he violated the Constitution by raising a slogan supporting Palestine during his oath-taking in Parliament, news agency PTI reported. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha (Sansad TV)

The court has asked the AIMIM chief to appear for a hearing on January 7, 2025.

Lawyer Virendra Gupta filed the petition against Owaisi, claiming the AIMIM leader’s support for Palestine during his oath violated constitutional and legal principles. Gupta explained that he had first filed a petition in the MP/MLA court on July 12, but it was rejected.

Gupta then filed a revision petition in the district judge's court, where District Judge Sudhir allowed it and issued a notice to Owaisi, instructing him to appear before the court on January 7.

Gupta said that he was hurt by Owaisi’s slogan, stating, “His slogan was against the Constitution.”

Asaduddin Owaisi's ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan

Owaisi took his oath as the Hyderabad MP on June 25. After the oath, he voiced his support for the conflict-ridden region from the podium.

The Speaker subsequently ordered the remarks to be expunged. During his oath-taking in the 18th Session of the Lok Sabha, Owaisi ended with the words, "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine."

Owaisi defended his slogan, telling reporters there was nothing wrong with saying "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine."

In a conversation with ANI, Owaisi responded, “Everyone is saying a lot of things... I just said 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'... How is it against, show the provision in the Constitution?”

When asked why he included 'Jai Palestine,' Owaisi explained, “Waha ki awaam mahroom hai (The people there are destitute). Mahatma Gandhi has said so many things regarding Palestine and one can go and read.”

Owaisi secured his fifth consecutive victory from Hyderabad in Telangana by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha Kompella by a margin of 3,38,087 votes in the recent parliamentary elections.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)