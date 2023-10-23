News / World News / SpaceX signs deal to launch key European satellites: Report

SpaceX signs deal to launch key European satellites: Report

Reuters |
Oct 23, 2023 02:17 PM IST

The European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, along with EU member states, must still give final approval for the deal.

SpaceX has signed a deal to launch up to four of Europe's flagship navigation and secure communications satellites into orbit, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The SpaceX logo at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US.(Reuters)
The SpaceX logo at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US.(Reuters)

The European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, along with EU member states, must still give final approval for the deal, the report added, citing officials.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

SpaceX and the European Space Agency recently signed an agreement for two launches next year, each carrying two Galileo satellites, Javier Benedicto, the agency's director of navigation told the Journal.

The agreement calls for the satellites to be launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from the US, he added.

SpaceX, and the European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

European space officials said last month they face crucial timing decisions in the coming weeks on the return to flight of Europe's flagship space launchers following a series of delays.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out