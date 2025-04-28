Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spain aims to restore power nationwide 'soon': PM

AFP |
Apr 28, 2025 11:31 PM IST

Spain PM Pedro Sanchez said port and air traffic was unaffected, although flights were reduced by 20 percent "to ensure safety and smooth operation".

Spain aims to restore power nationwide "soon" after a blackout disrupted daily life for millions on Monday but had no "conclusive information" about its causes, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

A worker assists a customer with a torch at a supermarket during a power outage which hit large parts of Spain, in Barcelona, Spain April 28, 2025.(Reuters)
A worker assists a customer with a torch at a supermarket during a power outage which hit large parts of Spain, in Barcelona, Spain April 28, 2025.(Reuters)

The Socialist leader called on people to show "responsibility and civility" to help authorities manage the crisis that also affected Portugal and France.

Interconnections with France and Morocco have already partially restored electricity to parts of northern and southern Spain, Sanchez said in a televised address after an emergency government meeting.

"Combined cycles and hydroelectric plants throughout the country have also been reactivated, which should allow us to recover the supply across Spain soon," Sanchez said.

“We still must focus on the most important thing: restoring electricity to our homes.”

People with their luggage wait outside Humberto Delgado airport following a general electricity shutdown in Lisbon on April 28, 2025.(AFP)
People with their luggage wait outside Humberto Delgado airport following a general electricity shutdown in Lisbon on April 28, 2025.(AFP)

Transport ground to a halt after the outage struck at around midday (1000 GMT). The transport minister announced that inter-city trains would not run again before Tuesday at the earliest.

Sanchez said port and air traffic was unaffected, although flights were reduced by 20 percent "to ensure safety and smooth operation".

Hospitals continued to function thanks to generators that have "a long autonomy", he added.

Urging the population to minimise travel and telephone calls and follow information from official sources, Sanchez appealed "to citizens to cooperate with all authorities, to act with responsibility and civility".

"Let's not spread or pay attention to information from dubious sources, as has happened in other crises," he said, warning against exacerbating the "anxiety" millions of people were going through.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / Spain aims to restore power nationwide 'soon': PM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On