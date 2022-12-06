Spain's digital nomad visa for international remote workers: Explained

As part of the new startup act, Spain is planning to launch its Digital Nomad visa for international remote workers in January 2023, reported schengenvisainfo. The minimum requirement will be between €2,000 and €3,000 monthly, it has been reported. The decision has been taken to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country and comes after Spain’s Congress of Deputies approved the Law for the Promotion of the Emerging Companies Ecosystem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: India to resume E-Visa facility for UK nationals: Details on how to apply, fees

The startup law, among others, includes eliminating bureaucratic obstacles and tax incentives and also makes procedures easier in order to encourage the creation as well as investment in emerging technology-based companies.

The visa also aims to being in more international talent into the country.

“The Startup Law is one of the major commitments of this legislature and is part of the set of reforms to improve the country’s business climate, along with the Create and Grow Law and the Bankruptcy Law, approved this year. It is also one of the most important milestones for this year within the Digital Spain 2026 Agenda, the roadmap for the ambitious digitization plan that the country is carrying out," the statement provided by Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Rishi Sunak's ‘hats off to Qatar’ FIFA World Cup tweet criticised

The digital nomad visa permits citizens of foreign countries to live in Spain even though working remotely for firms located outside the country. The country is also attempting to attract a large number of internationals in order to tighten cooperation between emerging companies as well as universities and research centres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail