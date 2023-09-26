Spanish influencer Isabella Gonzalez allegedly groped by tourist during live Twitch broadcast

Spanish influencer Isabella Gonzalez was captured on camera scolding a tourist, who she claimed groped her during a live Twitch broadcast. Popularly known as Gonsabellla, Isabella alleged that the unidentified man touched her on the bottom. She was seen turning around and asking the man not to touch her during a livestream in a Benidorm pub.

A man wearing a black basketball jersey and sunglasses, sitting behind Isabela Gonzalez, looks down and seems to move his right hand towards her (@gonsabella/Twitch)

The video was recorded on Wednesday, September 20. A man is seen in the video, wearing a black basketball jersey and sunglasses, sitting behind Isabela, 29, as she speaks with her online audience. The man looks down and seems to move his right hand towards Isabella, who immediately turns around and says in Spanish, “Eh, don't touch.”

The man quickly turns away from her, and one of his friends, who is off camera, says “I apologise” and “sorry, sorry” in a seemingly northern English accent. The man accused of touching her then raises his right hand in what appears to be an apologetic gesture.

Isabella said that he has made a “formal complaint” to police at the Costa Blanca resort. She added that the officers had been “delightful.”

‘They told me I did the right thing by reporting it’

Isabella later wrote on social media, according to the Daily Mail, “They told me I did the right thing by reporting it but that it's going to be difficult to take the appropriate measures because they don't have more details of the man in question other than what you see in the video.”

“They said they would tell me if they had any update. I would like to thank all the people who have taken the trouble and the time to write to me,” she added.

Isabella said that after the incident, a host of curious people surrounded her, making her feel like a “performing monkey.” “He grabbed me by my trousers, I don't know whether to look at my bottom or my knickers or what... what a degenerate!” she reportedly said.

After leaving the bar, she said, “They're really drunk. But that shouldn't be an excuse for people to touch me because I drink as well and I never think about bothering anyone. I don't think what's just occurred is something that I can report to the police, let's not get over-dramatic but you don't have to touch anyone. It's not an excuse but at least the person with him has said "sorry" because he realised the other guy went over the top.”

