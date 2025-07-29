Fighter jet performs abrupt manoeuvre at Spain airshow, ‘was close to crashing’ | Video

A Spanish Air Force fighter jet nearly lost control during an airshow at a busy beach in Gijon last week. The incident — described as “close to crashing” by some observers — occurred on July 27 during the Gijón Air Festival in San Lorenzo Bay, in northern Spain's Asturias. The EF-18 Hornet jet can be seen flying towards the beach at a very low altitude when it executes a sudden hard right roll. (X)

'Standard protocol for safety'



The Spanish Air Force later issued a statement saying that the jet performed the evasive manoeuvre after detecting a flock of birds in its flight path. “This action is part of standard protocol to protect both the integrity of the pilot and the safety of the public,” the Spanish Air Force said in a post on X.

The air force said that the pilot of the jet responded with exemplary speed and professionalism and avoided a potential collision.

"Our aviators are trained to react within milliseconds to any unforeseen situation. In this case, the pilot responded with exemplary speed and professionalism, avoiding a potential collision without compromising the display," it said.

It further added: “Safety is, and will continue to be, our highest priority in every air show. Thank you to all attendees for your enthusiasm and trust.”