Squeezed by U.S. and China, the world’s middle powers are teaming up

LONDON—In a world increasingly shaped by two unpredictable great powers—the U.S. and China—the world’s middle powers are boosting cooperation in areas from trade to security in a bid to ensure they don’t become roadkill in the new world order. As the U.S. and China reshape the global order, middle powers are deepening cooperation in trade and security to avoid being sidelined. (AP)

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has emerged as one of the biggest proponents of cooperation among a range of countries including Canada, most of Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Brazil, Turkey and others.

“Middle powers must act together because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu,” the Canadian leader told the World Economic Forum recently in Davos.

The emerging world order leaves many countries feeling unmoored. On the one hand, the U.S. is retreating from its longstanding role as the leader of the international rules-based order, and it is more openly using its economic and military power to coerce other nations into doing its bidding. China, meanwhile, has pitched itself as the new grown-up in the room, but countries don’t trust it because they see it as an autocracy willing to bend global trading rules in its favor.

“The rest of the world is seeing these two unsavory alternatives, and bouncing around between these two poles,” says Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University.

Middle powers are increasingly trying to protect themselves in two ways: hedging against their dependence on the superpowers by boosting self-reliance, and seeking alliances with other middle powers on specific issues, like supply chains, trade routes or security cooperation, said Stormy-Annika Mildner, executive director of the Aspen Institute Germany.

Large parts of the world outside the U.S. and China are still signing trade deals. Many are ramping up military spending. And others, like France, are trying to create homegrown alternatives to U.S. dominance in tech software.

But none of this will be easy, or fast. Middle powers are a diverse group, so “it comes down to finding the right coalitions for the right topics,” Mildner added.

And given such countries often have competing interests and values, they could cause more global disruption instead of helping anchor security and peace.

Western countries spent 70 years building trade and security links with the U.S. Untangling that isn’t quick or cost-free. For now, many have no choice but to try to avoid a damaging trade war or showdown over security.

“For all our frustration and anger, we shouldn’t hastily write off the trans-Atlantic partnership,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in Davos. His country has reasons for caution about pulling away quickly from the U.S.: It sits close to Russia, lacks nuclear weapons of its own and has a stagnant economy that relies heavily on exports.

There are few easy options in areas like trade. The U.S. has long been an engine of global demand, but it is now closing itself off, limiting options for other nations to sell their exports. China isn’t an alternative because it is focused on selling to other countries, rather than buying from them.

Under Carney, Canada has steered away from the U.S. in trade policy with China, accelerated approval of delayed oil, gas and mining projects to develop more economic autonomy, and expanded export terminals to reduce reliance on U.S. sales.

The European Union has pressed ahead with free-trade deals with India and South America’s Mercosur countries, and is pushing to complete a deal with Australia. “We are making a deliberate choice: openness over protectionism, cooperation over fragmentation, and rules-based trade over unpredictability,” EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said.