Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Sri Lanka court bars former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving the country: Report
world news

Sri Lanka court bars former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving the country: Report

Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court's permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.
File photo of Sri Lanka's former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 05:00 PM IST
Reuters |

Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said.

Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court's permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP