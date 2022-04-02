Armed cops stationed at Colombo fuel stations as shops re-open amid emergency
Shops in Sri Lanka capital Colombo opened - warily - Saturday a day after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared an emergency and gave military sweeping powers, including the right to arrest suspects without warrants, in response to violent protests over the country's economic crisis. Armed forces were stationed at fuel stations, Reuters said, after Rajapaksa said the measure was to protect public order and to maintain essential supplies and services.
Violence erupted in Colombo late Thursday as hundreds - irate over rocketing prices and shortage of essentials - tried to storm Rajapaksa's home.
The president was not at home, his office said, but the army and police were deployed. 15 people were injured and police vehicles were torched.
Visuals - verified by AFP - showed people shouting 'lunatic, lunatic, go home' and demanding the Rajapaksas - members of the family hold the presidency, prime ministership, and key cabinet posts - resign.
53 people have been arrested so far, as anger builds over an economic situation that has left the country without electricity for 13 hours a day, led to school exams being cancelled because of a lack of paper, and hospitals closing down.
Rajapaksa blamed unnamed 'extremist' groups for the violence and declared the state of emergency Friday. He defended his government, saying the crisis is not of its making and was driven by the pandemic that affected tourism.
READ: 'Sri Lankans have right to protest peacefully...': US envoy's tweet
The crisis has been triggered by a mountain of debt; by some estimates Sri Lanka has $51 billion in foreign debts, of which $4 billion is due this year, including $1 billion in July. The country has only $2.31 billion in reserves.
Explained: Sri Lanka economic crisis and India's $2.5 billion line of credit
Essentially Sri Lanka is running out of foreign currency and is unable to pay for essential goods like food, fuel, medicines, etc. Reuters said a ship carrying 5,500 metric tonnes of cooking gas left because the bill of $4.9 million was unpaid.
"People are struggling with an acute shortage of cooking gas... but how can we help when there are no dollars?" Laugfs Gas chairman WHK Wegapitiya told Reuters.
Sri Lanka has turned to the international community for help.
It has approached the International Monetary Fund, which will hold talks this month, and the World Bank. It has also reached out to India and China.
India has agreed a $1 billion line of credit for the purchase of essential goods (over and above another $1 billion loan and $500 million fuel aid). A shipment of diesel reached Colombo this morning and another of rice is expected soon.
India sends 40k tonnes of diesel, supply of rice soon
With input from Reuters
-
'Even if Imran Khan loses...': Pakistan interior minister on no-trust vote
Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that even if prime minister Imran Khan loses the no-confidence motion on April 3, he will continue to hold the office until a new leader is sworn in. Imran Khan who has been alleging foreign conspiracy behind the opposition's move on Friday said he will prefer an early election as he will not resign. Imran Khan said he was aware of the conspiracy since August last year.
-
Pakistan has excellent ties with US, says General Bajwa ahead of no-trust vote
Pakistan army chief General Qamar Bajwa on Saturday said Pakistan does not believe in camp politics and enjoys a close strategic relationship with China as well as the United States. The Pakistan premier said he received intelligence that the US was displeased over his Moscow visit after Russia invaded Ukraine in a special military operation sanctioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: India sends 40k tonnes of diesel, supply of rice soon
India on Saturday delivered 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel to crisis-hit Sri Lanka, the island nation's NewsWire said, quoting Ceylon Petroleum Corporation chairman Sumith Wijesinghe. An equal-sized consignment of rice is also being prepped, Reuters reported, and will be the first major food aid since the two countries signed a $1 billion loan deal last month. This will allow the Lankan government to bring down prices that had doubled over the past year.
-
'Sri Lankans have right to protest peacefully...': US envoy's tweet on crisis
The South Asian country is trying to cope up with the economic crisis with 10-hour power cuts. Diesel shortage has also brought life to halt in many parts.
-
Imran Khan was not given 3 options; he asked for meeting: Military refutes claim
The Pakistani military establishment has refuted the claim of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the establishment gave him three options -- resignation, holding early elections or face the no-confidence motion, news agency ANI reported quoting Pakistani media. The military establishment did not bring to the Opposition's option (no-confidence motion) and it was Imran Khan who called the top brass seeking a meeting to discuss the political turmoil, the report said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics