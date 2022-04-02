Sri Lanka declares emergency as economic crisis, protests escalate: 10 updates
Sri Lanka has declared a countrywide emergency amid escalating protests over the economic crisis in the South Asian nation that has been witnessing a mounting anger in public. The emergency was announced by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa a day after hundreds gathered outside his home and chanted slogans, demanding his resignation. Several people were arrested and some were injured, according to reports, as police resorted to use of force. The crisis in the South Asian nation comes at a time when Europe is already witnessing one of its worst wars in recent decades in Ukraine.
Here are ten updates on Sri Lanka's economic crisis:
1. The decision to declare an emergency, Rajapaksa was quoted as saying in reports, was taken to ensure public security, public order and maintenance of supplies and essential services.
2. The island nation faces one of the worst economic crises in its history, which started amid the pandemic as the tourism sector took a hit. On Thursday, protesters clashed outside the president's residence with cops in clear signs that people are losing patience.
3. Tear gas and water cannons were reportedly used as demonstrators chanted - “Go home Gota” .
4. The South Asian country is facing 10-hour daily power cuts and a shortage of diesel has been reported from many parts.
5. Last month, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) pointed to a "solvency problem" in the country. "Based on staff analysis, the fiscal consolidation necessary to bring debt down to safe levels would require excessive adjustment over the coming years, pointing to a clear solvency problem," Bloomberg quoted the IMF as saying in a report.
6. The country, according to news agency Reuters, steeply devalued its currency ahead of talks with the IMF over a loan programme in February.
7. Analysts have blamed mismanagement of the economy for the crisis. "Sri Lanka is a classic twin deficit economy. Twin deficits signal that a country's national expenditure exceeds its national income, and that its production of tradable goods and services is inadequate," Reuters citied a 2019 Asian Development Bank working paper as saying.
8. Sri Lanka is facing a debt of $4 billion while it has only $2.31 billion in reserves.
9. Among major lenders are the Asian Development Bank, Japan and China.
10. Sri Lanka has signed a $1 billion credit line with India for importing essentials and it seeks another $1 billion from the neighbouring country.
(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg and AFP)
-
Over 3,000 people 'rescued' from besieged Mariupol: Ukrainian Prez Zelensky
Over 3,000 people have been led to safety from the besieged city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian president said Saturday. "Today, humanitarian corridors were working in three regions: Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia. We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address early Saturday.
-
US man linked to false homeless man GoFundMe story gets 2 years in jail
D'Amico also must pay restitution and undergo gambling, drug and mental health counseling. Before being sentenced, D'Amico told US District Judge Noel Hillman that he was a changed man, devoted to his family. ” The person that did the things that led us here no longer exists,” D'Amico said. He had already pleaded guilty to charges in state court last year. Investigators said D'Amico was the plot's ringleader.
-
Working on an edit button, says Twitter. Why Twitterati doesn't believe it
Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day. Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later." The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny.
-
After unrest, Sri Lanka imposes state of emergency
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers a day after hundreds of people tried to storm his residence amid an unprecedented economic crisis. Rajapaksa said he believed there was a "public emergency in Sri Lanka" that necessitated invoking tough laws that give security wide authority to arrest and detain suspects.
-
Ukraine war: Talks resume; Russian oil depot targeted | Top updates
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to India, said Russia appreciates India taking the Ukraine conflict “in the entirety of effect and not just one-sided way”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics