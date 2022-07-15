Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Parliamentary speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation
Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE Updates: Protesters in Sri Lanka retreated from government buildings on Thursday, as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sent his resignation to parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden.
On Friday, Abeywarden confirmed that he received Rajapaksa's resignation and said legal process will follow and members will be invited on Saturday to elect a new President.
The news of Rajapaksa stepping down brought a tenuous calm to Sri Lanka, which has been facing a severe economic crisis for months.
Fri, 15 Jul 2022 09:41 AM
Parliamentary speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation
Parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden on Friday confirmed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation. “Yes resignation has been accepted, legal process will follow...Members will be invited tomorrow (to elect a President),” Abeywarden told reporters, news agency ANI reported.
Fri, 15 Jul 2022 09:07 AM
Fuel shortage in Sri Lanka intensifies; citizens queue at pumps for days with no promise of petrol
The fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, which has been going on for months, has intensified with citizens queuing up at petrol pumps for days without any guarantee of a refill.
Fri, 15 Jul 2022 08:39 AM
Protesters celebrate Rajapaksa's resignation
Protesters in Sri Lanka took to the streets in the early hours of Friday to celebrate the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who sent his resignation to the parliament speaker moments after arriving in Singapore.
Fri, 15 Jul 2022 08:24 AM
Parliamentary speaker to make announcement on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation today
Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker will make an announcement on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation from the President's post on Friday, a day after he received the resignation letter